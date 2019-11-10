Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

The Latest: Arkansas fires Chad Morris after going 4-18

November 10, 2019 12:19 pm
 
1 min read
The Latest on Arkansas firing coach Chad Morris (all times local):

11:15 p.m.

Arkansas has fired football coach Chad Morris after 22 games and no Southeastern Conference victories.

Athletic director Hunter Yurachek announced the move in a statement, saying it was clear that the program had not made the progress necessary to compete and win, especially in the SEC.

Morris finished 4-18 and 0-14 in the SEC. Arkansas made the move less than 24 hours after the Razorbacks lost 45-19 to a Western Kentucky. Morris’ only victories came again Eastern Illinois, Portland State — two FCS teams — Tulsa and Colorado State.

A year after a $160 million stadium renovation and expansion, Arkansas had its two lowest-attended games since a previous expansion in 2001.

11 a.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

