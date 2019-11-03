Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Latest: Harvick goes for 3rd straight Texas fall Cup win

November 3, 2019 2:24 pm
 
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Kevin Harvick will start from the pole at Texas, where he will be trying to win the NASCAR Cup fall race for the third year in a row.

A victory Sunday would give Harvick one of the three remaining championship-contending spots in the season finale in two weeks.

Martin Truex Jr., who already is locked in for a title run on Nov. 17 at Homestead, starts 17th at Texas. He was the lowest qualifier of the eight playoff contenders.

Denny Hamlin, who won the spring race at Texas seven months ago, is starting on the second row.

The other five playoff contenders are all bunched together outside the top 10. Joey Logano, Kyle Bush, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney start in the 11th through 15th spots in the 40-car field.

11:55 a.m.

Matt Tifft says he is focused on trying to determine what caused a seizure at the racetrack that ended his rookie NASCAR Cup season.

Tifft was at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, eight days after he fell ill at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. He says he was glad to be back at the track and wanted to be there after a stressful week.

Standing just behind the Front Row Motorsports hauler, Tifft pointed out that he was only about five feet from where he had his seizure inside last week.

While Tifft wants to be back in the No. 36 car as soon as possible, he said nothing else matters until finding out what caused the seizure.

The 23-year-old Tifft had a brain tumor removed in 2016 but returned to race the next year. Brain scans this week showed no issues where the tumor had been.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

