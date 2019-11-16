Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Man wounded in shooting at game faces charges

November 16, 2019 1:59 pm
 
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey (all times local):

2 p.m.

A man wounded during a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey is now facing charges himself.

Pleasantville police say the 27-year-old man is facing weapons charges. They said Saturday a weapon was found on him when emergency responders went to aid him after the shooting around 8:30 p.m. Friday during a playoff game in Pleasantville, near Atlantic City.

The man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound.

Five other men have been charged in connection with the shooting, including the alleged gunman.

___

10:45 a.m.

Five men have been charged in connection with a shooting at a high school football game in New Jersey that left three people wounded, including a 10-year-old boy who is in critical condition.

Atlantic County prosecutors said Saturday that a man has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and weapons charges. The four other men also face weapons charges.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. Friday during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Prosecutors say a 27-year-old man remains hospitalized in stable condition and will be undergoing surgery. A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition, and a 15-year old boy was treated for a graze wound. Authorities earlier had said only two people were wounded.

___

9:10 a.m.

A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people and touching off “mayhem” as fans and players frantically ran for cover.

One of those wounded Friday night was a young boy. Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner said he was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia “with some serious injuries.” The other victim was a man.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 p.m. during the third quarter of a playoff game between the Camden Panthers and the Pleasantville Greyhounds.

Tyner told The Associated Press the shooting took place on the Pleasantville side of the bleachers. No one had been arrested as of late Friday. Authorities were investigating whether more than one shooter might have been involved.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

