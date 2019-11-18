Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
The Latest: Police say mass shooting took place at a party

November 18, 2019 12:51 am
 
2 min read
      

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting of at least nine people at a backyard party in Fresno (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

Police say the site of the shooting of at least nine people Sunday in southeast Fresno took place at a party.

Lt. Bill Dooley says that “what we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard.”

“Everyone was watching football this evening when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire.”

At least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard, he told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations.

It was at least the second fatal gun attack Sunday in southeast Fresno. A man in his 20s was shot to death early Sunday at a home in another part of the city. Police have not said whether the incidents could be connected. ___

9:39 p.m.

At least nine people were shot Sunday at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” police said.

The shooting took place about 6 p.m. on the city’s southeast side, Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley said.

There was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd, Dooley said.

At least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard, he told the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations.

“Several individuals are deceased in the backyard,” Dooley said.

Authorities have not released a total for the number of people killed.

The Bee reported that neighbors, who declined to be named for safety reasons, said they heard multiple gunshots.

Others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition, the TV stations reported.

No suspect is in custody.

