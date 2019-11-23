Listen Live Sports

The RSM Classic Scores

November 23, 2019 4:47 pm
 
Saturday
At Sea Island Resort
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Purse: $6.6 million
s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72
Third Round
Third round played on Seaside Course
Brendon Todd 66s-66p-62—194
Webb Simpson 65p-68s-63—196
Sebastián Muñoz 67p-63s-66—196
D.J. Trahan 67s-63p-67—197
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64s-68p-66—198
Ricky Barnes 68s-63p-67—198
Tyler Duncan 67p-61s-70—198
Scottie Scheffler 70p-66s-63—199
Doc Redman 66s-67p-66—199
Henrik Norlander 67s-65p-67—199
Brian Harman 67p-66s-66—199
Nick Watney 67s-67p-66—200
Vaughn Taylor 68p-67s-65—200
Alex Noren 68s-65p-67—200
Scott Brown 65s-67p-68—200
Fabián Gómez 68p-63s-69—200
Tim Wilkinson 68p-66s-67—201
Denny McCarthy 71p-62s-68—201
Keith Mitchell 70s-66p-66—202
Brian Stuard 70s-66p-66—202
Troy Merritt 68s-68p-66—202
Hank Lebioda 67p-68s-67—202
Talor Gooch 69p-68s-65—202
Kyle Reifers 71p-63s-68—202
Russell Knox 71s-67p-64—202
Scott Harrington 65s-73p-64—202
Bill Haas 68s-68p-67—203
Chesson Hadley 71p-65s-67—203
David Lingmerth 69p-67s-67—203
Matthew NeSmith 68s-67p-68—203
Dylan Frittelli 68p-67s-68—203
Brandon Hagy 71s-66p-66—203
Ryan Armour 70p-65s-68—203
Chase Seiffert 68s-69p-66—203
Will Gordon 68p-65s-70—203
Alex Cejka 67p-67s-69—203
Kyle Stanley 69p-64s-70—203
Wes Roach 72p-66s-65—203
J.T. Poston 66s-70p-68—204
Stewart Cink 69s-67p-68—204
Mark Hubbard 68p-67s-69—204
Shawn Stefani 71p-64s-69—204
Luke List 67s-69p-68—204
Jim Herman 72p-65s-67—204
David Hearn 66s-69p-69—204
Adam Long 71s-66p-67—204
Mark Anderson 66s-68p-70—204
Harry Higgs 70p-67s-67—204
Ryan Brehm 68p-69s-67—204
Ben Crane 68p-70s-66—204
Anirban Lahiri 71p-67s-66—204
Rhein Gibson 66p-64s-74—204
Mackenzie Hughes 66s-70p-69—205
Austin Cook 71p-66s-68—205
Maverick McNealy 71p-66s-68—205
Kramer Hickok 68s-70p-67—205
Patton Kizzire 69p-69s-67—205
Michael Thompson 71s-65p-70—206
Scott Stallings 67s-70p-69—206
Cameron Tringale 64s-71p-71—206
Davis Riley 68p-67s-71—206
Jim Furyk 69s-69p-68—206
Davis Thompson 68s-70p-68—206
Zach Johnson 69p-69s-68—206
Rory Sabbatini 67p-70s-70—207
Peter Uihlein 69s-68p-70—207
Tim Herron 70p-64s-73—207
Luke Donald 70p-68s-69—207
Matt Jones 70p-66s-72—208
Doug Ghim 68p-70s-70—208
Tyler McCumber 70s-68p-70—208
Vincent Whaley 67s-71p-71—209
Rob Oppenheim 69s-69p-71—209
Satoshi Kodaira 68s-70p-72—210
Bo Hoag 68s-70p-73—211
Adam Hadwin 71p-67s-74—212

