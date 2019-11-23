The RSM Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At Sea Island Resort
|St. Simons Island, Ga.
|Purse: $6.6 million
|s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70
|p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72
|Third Round
|Third round played on Seaside Course
|Brendon Todd
|66s-66p-62—194
|Webb Simpson
|65p-68s-63—196
|Sebastián Muñoz
|67p-63s-66—196
|D.J. Trahan
|67s-63p-67—197
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|64s-68p-66—198
|Ricky Barnes
|68s-63p-67—198
|Tyler Duncan
|67p-61s-70—198
|Scottie Scheffler
|70p-66s-63—199
|Doc Redman
|66s-67p-66—199
|Henrik Norlander
|67s-65p-67—199
|Brian Harman
|67p-66s-66—199
|Nick Watney
|67s-67p-66—200
|Vaughn Taylor
|68p-67s-65—200
|Alex Noren
|68s-65p-67—200
|Scott Brown
|65s-67p-68—200
|Fabián Gómez
|68p-63s-69—200
|Tim Wilkinson
|68p-66s-67—201
|Denny McCarthy
|71p-62s-68—201
|Keith Mitchell
|70s-66p-66—202
|Brian Stuard
|70s-66p-66—202
|Troy Merritt
|68s-68p-66—202
|Hank Lebioda
|67p-68s-67—202
|Talor Gooch
|69p-68s-65—202
|Kyle Reifers
|71p-63s-68—202
|Russell Knox
|71s-67p-64—202
|Scott Harrington
|65s-73p-64—202
|Bill Haas
|68s-68p-67—203
|Chesson Hadley
|71p-65s-67—203
|David Lingmerth
|69p-67s-67—203
|Matthew NeSmith
|68s-67p-68—203
|Dylan Frittelli
|68p-67s-68—203
|Brandon Hagy
|71s-66p-66—203
|Ryan Armour
|70p-65s-68—203
|Chase Seiffert
|68s-69p-66—203
|Will Gordon
|68p-65s-70—203
|Alex Cejka
|67p-67s-69—203
|Kyle Stanley
|69p-64s-70—203
|Wes Roach
|72p-66s-65—203
|J.T. Poston
|66s-70p-68—204
|Stewart Cink
|69s-67p-68—204
|Mark Hubbard
|68p-67s-69—204
|Shawn Stefani
|71p-64s-69—204
|Luke List
|67s-69p-68—204
|Jim Herman
|72p-65s-67—204
|David Hearn
|66s-69p-69—204
|Adam Long
|71s-66p-67—204
|Mark Anderson
|66s-68p-70—204
|Harry Higgs
|70p-67s-67—204
|Ryan Brehm
|68p-69s-67—204
|Ben Crane
|68p-70s-66—204
|Anirban Lahiri
|71p-67s-66—204
|Rhein Gibson
|66p-64s-74—204
|Mackenzie Hughes
|66s-70p-69—205
|Austin Cook
|71p-66s-68—205
|Maverick McNealy
|71p-66s-68—205
|Kramer Hickok
|68s-70p-67—205
|Patton Kizzire
|69p-69s-67—205
|Michael Thompson
|71s-65p-70—206
|Scott Stallings
|67s-70p-69—206
|Cameron Tringale
|64s-71p-71—206
|Davis Riley
|68p-67s-71—206
|Jim Furyk
|69s-69p-68—206
|Davis Thompson
|68s-70p-68—206
|Zach Johnson
|69p-69s-68—206
|Rory Sabbatini
|67p-70s-70—207
|Peter Uihlein
|69s-68p-70—207
|Tim Herron
|70p-64s-73—207
|Luke Donald
|70p-68s-69—207
|Matt Jones
|70p-66s-72—208
|Doug Ghim
|68p-70s-70—208
|Tyler McCumber
|70s-68p-70—208
|Vincent Whaley
|67s-71p-71—209
|Rob Oppenheim
|69s-69p-71—209
|Satoshi Kodaira
|68s-70p-72—210
|Bo Hoag
|68s-70p-73—211
|Adam Hadwin
|71p-67s-74—212
