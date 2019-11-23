The RSM Classic Scores

Saturday At Sea Island Resort St. Simons Island, Ga. Purse: $6.6 million s-Seaside Course: 7,005 yards, par-70 p-Plantation Course: 7,060 yards, par-72 Third Round Third round played on Seaside Course Brendon Todd 66s-66p-62—194 Webb Simpson 65p-68s-63—196 Sebastián Muñoz 67p-63s-66—196 D.J. Trahan 67s-63p-67—197 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 64s-68p-66—198 Ricky Barnes 68s-63p-67—198 Tyler Duncan 67p-61s-70—198 Scottie Scheffler 70p-66s-63—199 Doc Redman 66s-67p-66—199 Henrik Norlander 67s-65p-67—199 Brian Harman 67p-66s-66—199 Nick Watney 67s-67p-66—200 Vaughn Taylor 68p-67s-65—200 Alex Noren 68s-65p-67—200 Scott Brown 65s-67p-68—200 Fabián Gómez 68p-63s-69—200 Tim Wilkinson 68p-66s-67—201 Denny McCarthy 71p-62s-68—201 Keith Mitchell 70s-66p-66—202 Brian Stuard 70s-66p-66—202 Troy Merritt 68s-68p-66—202 Hank Lebioda 67p-68s-67—202 Talor Gooch 69p-68s-65—202 Kyle Reifers 71p-63s-68—202 Russell Knox 71s-67p-64—202 Scott Harrington 65s-73p-64—202 Bill Haas 68s-68p-67—203 Chesson Hadley 71p-65s-67—203 David Lingmerth 69p-67s-67—203 Matthew NeSmith 68s-67p-68—203 Dylan Frittelli 68p-67s-68—203 Brandon Hagy 71s-66p-66—203 Ryan Armour 70p-65s-68—203 Chase Seiffert 68s-69p-66—203 Will Gordon 68p-65s-70—203 Alex Cejka 67p-67s-69—203 Kyle Stanley 69p-64s-70—203 Wes Roach 72p-66s-65—203 J.T. Poston 66s-70p-68—204 Stewart Cink 69s-67p-68—204 Mark Hubbard 68p-67s-69—204 Shawn Stefani 71p-64s-69—204 Luke List 67s-69p-68—204 Jim Herman 72p-65s-67—204 David Hearn 66s-69p-69—204 Adam Long 71s-66p-67—204 Mark Anderson 66s-68p-70—204 Harry Higgs 70p-67s-67—204 Ryan Brehm 68p-69s-67—204 Ben Crane 68p-70s-66—204 Anirban Lahiri 71p-67s-66—204 Rhein Gibson 66p-64s-74—204 Mackenzie Hughes 66s-70p-69—205 Austin Cook 71p-66s-68—205 Maverick McNealy 71p-66s-68—205 Kramer Hickok 68s-70p-67—205 Patton Kizzire 69p-69s-67—205 Michael Thompson 71s-65p-70—206 Scott Stallings 67s-70p-69—206 Cameron Tringale 64s-71p-71—206 Davis Riley 68p-67s-71—206 Jim Furyk 69s-69p-68—206 Davis Thompson 68s-70p-68—206 Zach Johnson 69p-69s-68—206 Rory Sabbatini 67p-70s-70—207 Peter Uihlein 69s-68p-70—207 Tim Herron 70p-64s-73—207 Luke Donald 70p-68s-69—207 Matt Jones 70p-66s-72—208 Doug Ghim 68p-70s-70—208 Tyler McCumber 70s-68p-70—208 Vincent Whaley 67s-71p-71—209 Rob Oppenheim 69s-69p-71—209 Satoshi Kodaira 68s-70p-72—210 Bo Hoag 68s-70p-73—211 Adam Hadwin 71p-67s-74—212

