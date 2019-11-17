The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1 2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2 3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3 4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5 5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4 6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6 7. Utah 9-1 1155 8 8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10 9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9 10. Florida 9-2 984 11 11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7 12. Michigan 8-2 829 14 13. Baylor 9-1 787 12 14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15 15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16 16. Auburn 7-3 623 13 17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17 18. Memphis 9-1 520 18 19. Iowa 7-3 493 23 20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19 21. SMU 9-1 328 20 22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25 23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154 – 24. Texas A&M 7-3 132 – 25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61 –

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.