The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. LSU (54)
|10-0
|1542
|1
|2. Ohio St. (5)
|10-0
|1478
|2
|3. Clemson (3)
|11-0
|1442
|3
|4. Georgia
|9-1
|1343
|5
|5. Alabama
|9-1
|1263
|4
|6. Oregon
|9-1
|1243
|6
|7. Utah
|9-1
|1155
|8
|8. Oklahoma
|9-1
|1144
|10
|9. Penn St.
|9-1
|1030
|9
|10. Florida
|9-2
|984
|11
|11. Minnesota
|9-1
|902
|7
|12. Michigan
|8-2
|829
|14
|13. Baylor
|9-1
|787
|12
|14. Wisconsin
|8-2
|746
|15
|15. Notre Dame
|8-2
|676
|16
|16. Auburn
|7-3
|623
|13
|17. Cincinnati
|9-1
|536
|17
|18. Memphis
|9-1
|520
|18
|19. Iowa
|7-3
|493
|23
|20. Boise St.
|9-1
|379
|19
|21. SMU
|9-1
|328
|20
|22. Oklahoma St.
|7-3
|200
|25
|23. Appalachian St.
|9-1
|154
|–
|24. Texas A&M
|7-3
|132
|–
|25. Virginia Tech
|7-3
|61
|–
Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.
