The Top Twenty Five

November 17, 2019 2:00 pm
 
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 16, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. LSU (54) 10-0 1542 1
2. Ohio St. (5) 10-0 1478 2
3. Clemson (3) 11-0 1442 3
4. Georgia 9-1 1343 5
5. Alabama 9-1 1263 4
6. Oregon 9-1 1243 6
7. Utah 9-1 1155 8
8. Oklahoma 9-1 1144 10
9. Penn St. 9-1 1030 9
10. Florida 9-2 984 11
11. Minnesota 9-1 902 7
12. Michigan 8-2 829 14
13. Baylor 9-1 787 12
14. Wisconsin 8-2 746 15
15. Notre Dame 8-2 676 16
16. Auburn 7-3 623 13
17. Cincinnati 9-1 536 17
18. Memphis 9-1 520 18
19. Iowa 7-3 493 23
20. Boise St. 9-1 379 19
21. SMU 9-1 328 20
22. Oklahoma St. 7-3 200 25
23. Appalachian St. 9-1 154
24. Texas A&M 7-3 132
25. Virginia Tech 7-3 61

Others receiving votes: Indiana 47, Iowa St. 31, Virginia 23, Navy 13, Air Force 12, Pittsburgh 9, San Diego St. 7, Southern Cal 6, Washington 6, Texas 4, North Dakota St. 1, Illinois 1.

