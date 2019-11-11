The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Oregon (28)
|0-0
|748
|1
| 2. Baylor (2)
|2-0
|721
|2
| 3. Stanford
|2-0
|681
|3
| 4. UConn
|1-0
|620
|5
| 5. Texas A&M
|2-0
|617
|6
| 6. South Carolina
|2-0
|609
|8
| 7. Oregon St.
|1-0
|579
|7
| 8. Maryland
|1-1
|533
|4
| 9. Louisville
|2-0
|516
|9
|10. Mississippi St.
|1-0
|480
|10
|11. UCLA
|2-0
|426
|11
|12. Florida St.
|2-0
|398
|12
|13. Kentucky
|2-0
|386
|13
|14. N.C. State
|2-0
|371
|14
|15. Notre Dame
|2-0
|308
|16
|16. Michigan St.
|2-0
|269
|17
|17. Miami
|1-0
|245
|18
|18. DePaul
|1-0
|226
|18
|19. Arizona St.
|2-0
|165
|20
|20. Syracuse
|1-0
|129
|21
|21. Indiana
|2-0
|114
|24
|22. Texas
|0-1
|113
|15
|23. Arkansas
|1-0
|111
|22
|24. Michigan
|2-0
|102
|25
|25. South Florida
|2-0
|60
|—
Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.
