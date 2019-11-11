The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 10, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (28) 0-0 748 1 2. Baylor (2) 2-0 721 2 3. Stanford 2-0 681 3 4. UConn 1-0 620 5 5. Texas A&M 2-0 617 6 6. South Carolina 2-0 609 8 7. Oregon St. 1-0 579 7 8. Maryland 1-1 533 4 9. Louisville 2-0 516 9 10. Mississippi St. 1-0 480 10 11. UCLA 2-0 426 11 12. Florida St. 2-0 398 12 13. Kentucky 2-0 386 13 14. N.C. State 2-0 371 14 15. Notre Dame 2-0 308 16 16. Michigan St. 2-0 269 17 17. Miami 1-0 245 18 18. DePaul 1-0 226 18 19. Arizona St. 2-0 165 20 20. Syracuse 1-0 129 21 21. Indiana 2-0 114 24 22. Texas 0-1 113 15 23. Arkansas 1-0 111 22 24. Michigan 2-0 102 25 25. South Florida 2-0 60 —

Others receiving votes: West Virginia 59, Drake 49, Gonzaga 38, Rice 32, Missouri St. 12, Arizona 10, South Dakota 6, Tennessee 6, Minnesota 4, Rutgers 3, South Dakota St. 2, Belmont 1, Iowa St. 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.