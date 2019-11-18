The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts Prv
| 1. Oregon (27)
|3-0
|723
|1
| 2. Baylor (2)
|3-0
|697
|2
| 3. Stanford
|4-0
|654
|3
| 4. UConn
|3-0
|606
|4
| 5. South Carolina
|4-0
|601
|6
| 6. Texas A&M
|3-0
|576
|5
| 7. Oregon St.
|4-0
|573
|7
| 8. Louisville
|3-0
|506
|9
| 9. Maryland
|3-1
|502
|8
|10. Mississippi St.
|3-0
|467
|10
|11. UCLA
|3-0
|427
|11
|12. Florida St.
|4-0
|393
|12
|13. Kentucky
|4-0
|375
|13
|14. N.C. State
|3-0
|373
|14
|15. Michigan St.
|3-0
|318
|16
|16. Miami
|3-0
|286
|17
|17. Syracuse
|3-0
|185
|20
|18. Indiana
|3-0
|176
|21
|19. DePaul
|2-1
|155
|18
|20. Arkansas
|4-0
|151
|23
|21. Michigan
|4-0
|120
|24
|22. South Florida
|4-0
|107
|25
|23. Gonzaga
|2-1
|74
|—
|23. Tennessee
|4-0
|74
|—
|25. West Virginia
|3-0
|68
|—
Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.