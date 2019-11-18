Listen Live Sports

The Women’s Top Twenty Five

November 18, 2019 1:04 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1
2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2
3. Stanford 4-0 654 3
4. UConn 3-0 606 4
5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6
6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5
7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7
8. Louisville 3-0 506 9
9. Maryland 3-1 502 8
10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10
11. UCLA 3-0 427 11
12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12
13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13
14. N.C. State 3-0 373 14
15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16
16. Miami 3-0 286 17
17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20
18. Indiana 3-0 176 21
19. DePaul 2-1 155 18
20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23
21. Michigan 4-0 120 24
22. South Florida 4-0 107 25
23. Gonzaga 2-1 74
23. Tennessee 4-0 74
25. West Virginia 3-0 68

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

