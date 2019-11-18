The Women’s Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Oregon (27) 3-0 723 1 2. Baylor (2) 3-0 697 2 3. Stanford 4-0 654 3 4. UConn 3-0 606 4 5. South Carolina 4-0 601 6 6. Texas A&M 3-0 576 5 7. Oregon St. 4-0 573 7 8. Louisville 3-0 506 9 9. Maryland 3-1 502 8 10. Mississippi St. 3-0 467 10 11. UCLA 3-0 427 11 12. Florida St. 4-0 393 12 13. Kentucky 4-0 375 13 14. N.C. State 3-0 373 14 15. Michigan St. 3-0 318 16 16. Miami 3-0 286 17 17. Syracuse 3-0 185 20 18. Indiana 3-0 176 21 19. DePaul 2-1 155 18 20. Arkansas 4-0 151 23 21. Michigan 4-0 120 24 22. South Florida 4-0 107 25 23. Gonzaga 2-1 74 — 23. Tennessee 4-0 74 — 25. West Virginia 3-0 68 —

Others receiving votes: Notre Dame 62, Arizona 53, Arizona St. 46, South Dakota 26, Missouri St. 24, Minnesota 13, Drake 6, Texas 5, Rutgers 2, Northwestern 1.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.