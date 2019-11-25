Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
The Women’s Top Twenty Five

November 25, 2019 6:56 pm
 
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

1. Oregon (28) 4-0 748 1
2. Baylor (2) 5-0 722 2
3. Stanford 5-0 676 3
4. UConn 5-0 631 4
5. South Carolina 6-0 624 5
6. Texas A&M 4-0 595 6
7. Oregon St. 5-0 592 7
8. Louisville 5-0 524 8
9. Maryland 5-1 515 9
10. Mississippi St. 5-0 485 10
11. UCLA 4-0 443 11
12. Florida St. 5-0 393 12
12. N.C. State 5-0 393 14
14. Kentucky 5-0 376 13
15. Michigan St. 5-0 327 15
16. DePaul 4-1 267 19
17. Indiana 4-0 224 18
18. Syracuse 3-1 202 17
19. Miami 4-1 180 16
20. Tennessee 5-0 133 23
21. South Florida 5-1 122 22
22. Gonzaga 3-1 120 23
23. West Virginia 4-0 100 25
24. Arizona 6-0 96
25. Arkansas 5-1 61 20

Others receiving votes: South Dakota 52, Michigan 44, Notre Dame 44, Missouri St. 36, Minnesota 8, Arizona St. 6, Drake 6, California 3, Northwestern 2.

