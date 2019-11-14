Listen Live Sports

Thierry Henry returns to MLS as Montreal Impact coach

November 14, 2019 9:16 am
 
< a min read
MONTREAL (AP) — Thierry Henry is returning to Major League Soccer to coach Montreal Impact.

Montreal says in a statement the former France and Arsenal great signed a two-year contract.

The 42-year-old Henry moves to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco end in January. He has also coached the forwards in Belgium’s national team.

His playing career ended in a four-year spell with New York Red Bulls.

Henry says in a statement: “It’s a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it’s extraordinary.”

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

