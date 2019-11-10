This Week’s Top 25 Fared

1. Michigan State (0-1) lost to No. 2 Kentucky 69-62; beat Binghamton 100-47.
2. Kentucky (2-0) beat No. 1 Michigan State 69-62; beat Eastern Kentucky 91-49.
3. Kansas (1-1) lost to No. 4 Duke 68-66; beat UNC Greensboro 74-62.
4. Duke (2-0) beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66; beat Colorado State 89-55.
5. Louisville (2-0) beat Miami 87-74; beat Youngstown State 78-55.
6. Florida (1-1) beat North Florida 74-59; lost to Florida State 63-51.
7. Maryland (2-0) beat Holy Cross 95-71; beat Rhode Island 73-55.
8. Gonzaga (2-0) beat Alabama State 95-64; beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 110-60.
9. North Carolina (2-0) beat Notre Dame 76-65; beat UNC Wilmington 78-62.
10. Villanova (1-0) beat Army 97-54.
11. Virginia (2-0) beat Syracuse 48-34; beat James Madison 65-34.
12. Seton Hall (2-0) beat Wagner 105-71; beat Stony Brook 74-57.
13. Texas Tech (2-0) beat Eastern Illinois 85-60; beat Bethune-Cookman 79-44.
14. Memphis (2-0) beat S.C. State 97-64; beat UIC 92-46.
15. Oregon (2-0) beat Fresno State 71-57; beat Boise State 106-75.
16. Baylor (1-1) beat Central Arkansas 105-61; lost to Washington 67-64.
17. Utah State (2-0) beat Montana State 81-73; beat Weber State 89-34.
18. Ohio State (2-0) beat Cincinnati 64-56; beat UMass Lowell 76-56.
19. Xavier (2-0) beat Jacksonville 76-57; beat Siena 81-63.
20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) beat Wisconsin 65-63, OT.
21. Arizona (2-0) beat Northern Arizona 91-52; beat Illinois 90-69.
22. LSU (1-0) beat Bowling Green 88-79.
23. Purdue (1-1) beat Green Bay 79-57; lost to Texas 70-66.
24. Auburn (2-0) beat Georgia Southern 83-74; beat Davidson 76-66.
25. VCU (2-0) beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-58; beat North Texas 59-56.
