Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

This Week’s Top 25 Fared

November 10, 2019 11:19 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

1. Michigan State (0-1) lost to No. 2 Kentucky 69-62; beat Binghamton 100-47.

2. Kentucky (2-0) beat No. 1 Michigan State 69-62; beat Eastern Kentucky 91-49.

3. Kansas (1-1) lost to No. 4 Duke 68-66; beat UNC Greensboro 74-62.

4. Duke (2-0) beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66; beat Colorado State 89-55.

Advertisement

5. Louisville (2-0) beat Miami 87-74; beat Youngstown State 78-55.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Technology leaders from DHS, IARPA, FirstNet and NIST address video data analysis in law enforcement and national security in this free webinar.

6. Florida (1-1) beat North Florida 74-59; lost to Florida State 63-51.

7. Maryland (2-0) beat Holy Cross 95-71; beat Rhode Island 73-55.

8. Gonzaga (2-0) beat Alabama State 95-64; beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 110-60.

9. North Carolina (2-0) beat Notre Dame 76-65; beat UNC Wilmington 78-62.

10. Villanova (1-0) beat Army 97-54.

11. Virginia (2-0) beat Syracuse 48-34; beat James Madison 65-34.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

12. Seton Hall (2-0) beat Wagner 105-71; beat Stony Brook 74-57.

13. Texas Tech (2-0) beat Eastern Illinois 85-60; beat Bethune-Cookman 79-44.

14. Memphis (2-0) beat S.C. State 97-64; beat UIC 92-46.

15. Oregon (2-0) beat Fresno State 71-57; beat Boise State 106-75.

16. Baylor (1-1) beat Central Arkansas 105-61; lost to Washington 67-64.

17. Utah State (2-0) beat Montana State 81-73; beat Weber State 89-34.

18. Ohio State (2-0) beat Cincinnati 64-56; beat UMass Lowell 76-56.

19. Xavier (2-0) beat Jacksonville 76-57; beat Siena 81-63.

20. Saint Mary’s (1-0) beat Wisconsin 65-63, OT.

21. Arizona (2-0) beat Northern Arizona 91-52; beat Illinois 90-69.

22. LSU (1-0) beat Bowling Green 88-79.

23. Purdue (1-1) beat Green Bay 79-57; lost to Texas 70-66.

24. Auburn (2-0) beat Georgia Southern 83-74; beat Davidson 76-66.

25. VCU (2-0) beat St. Francis (Pa.) 72-58; beat North Texas 59-56.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|8 2019 ASCD Conference on Educational...
11|11 ManTech Veterans Day Golf Tournament
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'