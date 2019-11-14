Listen Live Sports

Thomas carries Morehead St. past Presbyterian 77-55

November 14, 2019 9:52 pm
 
CLINTON, S.C. (AP) — Justin Thomas posted 11 points and seven rebounds as Morehead State easily beat Presbyterian 77-55 on Thursday night.

LJ Bryan had 13 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (3-0). James Baker added 10 points. Jordan Walker had 10 points for the visitors.

Owen McCormack had 11 points for the Blue Hose (1-2). Cory Hightower added 10 points.

Morehead State takes on Maryland Eastern Shore at home on Saturday. Presbyterian takes on Notre Dame on the road on Monday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

