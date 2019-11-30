Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas scores 19 off bench to lead Troy, 104-53

November 30, 2019 6:43 pm
 
< a min read
      

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Davion Thomas came off the bench to score 19 points leading six players into double figures and Troy walloped Division II Shorter 104-53 on Saturday.

Thomas was 7 of 13 from the floor with eight rebounds in 19 minutes. The Trojans (2-6) cleared the bench with 14 players getting minutes, and 13 scored. Ty Gordon added 13 points with three steals, Darian Adams scored 12 with four assists, KJ Simon added 11 points and five assists while Desmond Williams and Jakevan Leftridge scored 10 each.

Jay Shropshire led the Hawks with 10 points, the only one to reach double figures. All his points came in the first half.

Troy outrebounded Shorter 50-26, scored 29 points off 21 turnovers and finished with 56% shooting (40 of 71).

Advertisement

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|3 NSA Warfighter Tech Expo
12|3 Certified Government Meeting...
12|4 6th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Waves break against the bow of the USS Paul Hamilton

Today in History

1828: Andrew Jackson elected president