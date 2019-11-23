Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thomas scores 21 to lead Samford past Troy 72-60

November 23, 2019 5:50 pm
 
< a min read
      

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Deandre Thomas had a career-high 21 points as Samford topped Troy 72-60 on Saturday.

Jalen Dupree had 13 points and eight rebounds for Samford (4-3), which led 43-22 at halftime and earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Robert Allen added 11 points and three blocks and Brandon Austin had 11 points.

Darian Adams had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Trojans (1-5). Ty Gordon and Charles Norman added 13 points apiece.

___

Advertisement

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|23 USGIF GEOGala
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas