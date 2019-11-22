Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thompson scores 25, Tulane beats MTSU 86-74

November 22, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Christion Thompson scored 25 points and Tulane held on to beat Middle Tennessee 86-74 on Friday in a Myrtle Beach Invitational consolation game.

Teshaun Hightower added 20 points and K.J. Lawson finished with 18 for the Green Wave (4-1). The difference came at the free-throw line, where Tulane was 26 of 30 while Middle Tennessee got to the line just seven times and made four.

The Green Wave led by 24 midway through the second half before the Blue Raiders (3-3) chipped away, closing to 79-71 on Tyson Jackson’s dunk with just over a minute left. Thompson followed with a dunk and Hightower hit two free throws to put Tulane back up by double figures.

C.J. Jones scored 20 points and Jayce Johnson finished with 11 for Middle Tennessee, which shot 52% but lost its third straight.

Advertisement

Tulane hit 12 3-pointers while the Blue Raiders were 10 of 26.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas