Through Friday, November 1, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 14 12 13 25 David Pastrnak, BOS 12 12 12 24 John Carlson, WAS 15 7 16 23 Connor McDavid, EDM 14 6 17 23 Brad Marchand, BOS 12 7 14 21 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 15 11 8 19 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 13 8 10 18 Elias Pettersson, VAN 13 4 14 18 Mark Stone, VEG 14 8 9 17 Jack Eichel, BUF 14 7 10 17 Sidney Crosby, PIT 13 5 12 17 Auston Matthews, TOR 14 11 5 16 Dougie Hamilton, CAR 13 6 10 16 Mitchell Marner, TOR 14 3 13 16 3 tied with 15 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.