Through Friday, November 15, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|21
|15
|26
|41
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|21
|14
|23
|37
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|19
|13
|19
|32
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|19
|16
|15
|31
|John Carlson, WAS
|21
|8
|23
|31
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|21
|14
|13
|27
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|19
|11
|15
|26
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|19
|6
|19
|25
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|21
|14
|10
|24
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|19
|9
|15
|24
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|20
|8
|16
|24
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|18
|9
|14
|23
|6 tied with 21 pts.
