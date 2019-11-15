Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Friday, November 15, 2019

November 15, 2019 10:43 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 21 15 26 41
Connor McDavid, EDM 21 14 23 37
Brad Marchand, BOS 19 13 19 32
David Pastrnak, BOS 19 16 15 31
John Carlson, WAS 21 8 23 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 21 14 13 27
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 19 11 15 26
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 19 6 19 25
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 21 14 10 24
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 19 9 15 24
Elias Pettersson, VAN 20 8 16 24
Patrick Kane, CHI 18 9 14 23
6 tied with 21 pts.

