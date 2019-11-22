Through Friday, November 22, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 24 16 28 44 Connor McDavid, EDM 24 16 28 44 Brad Marchand, BOS 22 15 22 37 David Pastrnak, BOS 22 20 16 36 John Carlson, WAS 24 8 28 36 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 22 13 19 32 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 22 10 20 30 Patrick Kane, CHI 22 11 18 29 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 22 7 22 29 Auston Matthews, TOR 24 15 13 28 Elias Pettersson, VAN 23 9 19 28 Jack Eichel, BUF 22 13 13 26 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 24 15 10 25 Artemi Panarin, NYR 20 11 14 25 Cale Makar, COL 22 7 18 25 1 tied with 24 pts.

