Through Friday, November 22, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|24
|16
|28
|44
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|24
|16
|28
|44
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|22
|15
|22
|37
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|22
|20
|16
|36
|John Carlson, WAS
|24
|8
|28
|36
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|22
|13
|19
|32
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|22
|10
|20
|30
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|22
|11
|18
|29
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|22
|7
|22
|29
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|24
|15
|13
|28
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|23
|9
|19
|28
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|22
|13
|13
|26
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|24
|15
|10
|25
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|20
|11
|14
|25
|Cale Makar, COL
|22
|7
|18
|25
|1 tied with 24 pts.
