Through Friday, November 22, 2019

November 22, 2019 10:41 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 24 16 28 44
Connor McDavid, EDM 24 16 28 44
Brad Marchand, BOS 22 15 22 37
David Pastrnak, BOS 22 20 16 36
John Carlson, WAS 24 8 28 36
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 22 13 19 32
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 22 10 20 30
Patrick Kane, CHI 22 11 18 29
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 22 7 22 29
Auston Matthews, TOR 24 15 13 28
Elias Pettersson, VAN 23 9 19 28
Jack Eichel, BUF 22 13 13 26
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 24 15 10 25
Artemi Panarin, NYR 20 11 14 25
Cale Makar, COL 22 7 18 25
1 tied with 24 pts.

