Through Friday, November 29, 2019

November 29, 2019 11:52 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 27 16 32 48
Connor McDavid, EDM 27 18 29 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 26 18 25 43
David Pastrnak, BOS 26 24 17 41
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 25 16 23 39
John Carlson, WAS 27 8 28 36
Jack Eichel, BUF 26 16 18 34
Artemi Panarin, NYR 24 12 21 33
Patrick Kane, CHI 25 13 19 32
Elias Pettersson, VAN 26 11 20 31
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 25 10 21 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 27 16 14 30
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 25 7 23 30
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 26 11 17 28
4 tied with 27 pts.

