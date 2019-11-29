Through Friday, November 29, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 27 16 32 48 Connor McDavid, EDM 27 18 29 47 Brad Marchand, BOS 26 18 25 43 David Pastrnak, BOS 26 24 17 41 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 25 16 23 39 John Carlson, WAS 27 8 28 36 Jack Eichel, BUF 26 16 18 34 Artemi Panarin, NYR 24 12 21 33 Patrick Kane, CHI 25 13 19 32 Elias Pettersson, VAN 26 11 20 31 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 25 10 21 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 27 16 14 30 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 25 7 23 30 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 26 11 17 28 4 tied with 27 pts.

