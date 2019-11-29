Through Friday, November 29, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|27
|16
|32
|48
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|27
|18
|29
|47
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|26
|18
|25
|43
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|26
|24
|17
|41
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|25
|16
|23
|39
|John Carlson, WAS
|27
|8
|28
|36
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|26
|16
|18
|34
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|24
|12
|21
|33
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|25
|13
|19
|32
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|26
|11
|20
|31
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|25
|10
|21
|31
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|27
|16
|14
|30
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|25
|7
|23
|30
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|26
|11
|17
|28
|4 tied with 27 pts.
