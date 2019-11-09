Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Friday, November 8, 2019

November 9, 2019 12:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 16 15 16 31
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 18 14 16 30
Brad Marchand, BOS 16 10 18 28
Connor McDavid, EDM 18 8 19 27
John Carlson, WAS 17 8 18 26
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 17 13 9 22
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 16 9 13 22
Elias Pettersson, VAN 17 6 15 21
Auston Matthews, TOR 17 13 6 19
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 15 9 10 19
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 15 3 16 19
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 19 9 9 18
J.T. Miller, VAN 17 8 10 18
Mark Stone, VEG 17 8 10 18
Mitchell Marner, TOR 17 4 14 18
10 tied with 17 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts hands-on training with Bangladesh sailors

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'