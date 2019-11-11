Through Monday, November 11, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 19 14 20 34 David Pastrnak, BOS 17 15 15 30 Connor McDavid, EDM 19 11 19 30 Brad Marchand, BOS 17 11 18 29 John Carlson, WAS 19 8 21 29 Auston Matthews, TOR 19 13 12 25 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 19 13 10 23 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 17 9 13 22 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 17 5 17 22 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 17 9 12 21 Elias Pettersson, VAN 18 6 15 21 Patrick Kane, CHI 17 8 12 20 6 tied with 19 pts.

