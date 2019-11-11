Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Monday, November 11, 2019

November 11, 2019 10:33 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 19 14 20 34
David Pastrnak, BOS 17 15 15 30
Connor McDavid, EDM 19 11 19 30
Brad Marchand, BOS 17 11 18 29
John Carlson, WAS 19 8 21 29
Auston Matthews, TOR 19 13 12 25
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 19 13 10 23
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 17 9 13 22
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 17 5 17 22
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 17 9 12 21
Elias Pettersson, VAN 18 6 15 21
Patrick Kane, CHI 17 8 12 20
6 tied with 19 pts.

