Through Monday, November 11, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|19
|14
|20
|34
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|17
|15
|15
|30
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|19
|11
|19
|30
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|17
|11
|18
|29
|John Carlson, WAS
|19
|8
|21
|29
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|19
|13
|12
|25
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|19
|13
|10
|23
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|17
|9
|13
|22
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|17
|5
|17
|22
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|17
|9
|12
|21
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|18
|6
|15
|21
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|17
|8
|12
|20
|6 tied with 19 pts.
