Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Monday, November 18, 2019

November 19, 2019 12:29 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 22 16 27 43
Connor McDavid, EDM 22 14 26 40
John Carlson, WAS 23 8 26 34
David Pastrnak, BOS 20 17 15 32
Brad Marchand, BOS 20 13 19 32
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 20 13 16 29
Auston Matthews, TOR 22 14 13 27
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 20 9 18 27
Patrick Kane, CHI 20 11 15 26
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 23 15 10 25
Elias Pettersson, VAN 21 8 17 25
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 20 6 19 25
Jack Eichel, BUF 20 13 11 24
Artemi Panarin, NYR 18 9 14 23
William Karlsson, VEG 22 8 15 23
4 tied with 22 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 SMART PROC GOVCON 2019
11|18 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor records himself reading book to send to his children for UTR program

Today in History

1863: President Lincoln delivers Gettysburg Address