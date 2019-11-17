Through Saturday, November 16, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 22 16 27 43 Connor McDavid, EDM 22 14 26 40 David Pastrnak, BOS 20 17 15 32 Brad Marchand, BOS 20 13 19 32 John Carlson, WAS 22 8 24 32 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 20 13 16 29 Auston Matthews, TOR 22 14 13 27 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 20 9 18 27 Patrick Kane, CHI 19 10 15 25 Elias Pettersson, VAN 21 8 17 25 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 20 6 19 25 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 22 14 10 24 Jack Eichel, BUF 19 12 11 23 Artemi Panarin, NYR 18 9 14 23 4 tied with 22 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.