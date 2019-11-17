Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, November 16, 2019

November 17, 2019 1:42 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 22 16 27 43
Connor McDavid, EDM 22 14 26 40
David Pastrnak, BOS 20 17 15 32
Brad Marchand, BOS 20 13 19 32
John Carlson, WAS 22 8 24 32
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 20 13 16 29
Auston Matthews, TOR 22 14 13 27
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 20 9 18 27
Patrick Kane, CHI 19 10 15 25
Elias Pettersson, VAN 21 8 17 25
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 20 6 19 25
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 22 14 10 24
Jack Eichel, BUF 19 12 11 23
Artemi Panarin, NYR 18 9 14 23
4 tied with 22 pts.

