Through Saturday, November 2, 2019

GP G A PTS David Pastrnak, BOS 13 13 14 27 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 15 13 13 26 Brad Marchand, BOS 13 8 15 23 John Carlson, WAS 15 7 16 23 Connor McDavid, EDM 15 6 17 23 Elias Pettersson, VAN 14 6 14 20 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 15 11 8 19 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 14 9 9 18 Mark Stone, VEG 15 8 10 18 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 14 8 10 18 Jack Eichel, BUF 15 7 10 17 Sidney Crosby, PIT 14 5 12 17 Mitchell Marner, TOR 15 4 13 17 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 14 2 15 17 4 tied with 16 pts.

