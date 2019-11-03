Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, November 2, 2019

November 3, 2019 1:55 am
 
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 13 13 14 27
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 15 13 13 26
Brad Marchand, BOS 13 8 15 23
John Carlson, WAS 15 7 16 23
Connor McDavid, EDM 15 6 17 23
Elias Pettersson, VAN 14 6 14 20
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 15 11 8 19
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 14 9 9 18
Mark Stone, VEG 15 8 10 18
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 14 8 10 18
Jack Eichel, BUF 15 7 10 17
Sidney Crosby, PIT 14 5 12 17
Mitchell Marner, TOR 15 4 13 17
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 14 2 15 17
4 tied with 16 pts.

