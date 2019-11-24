Listen Live Sports

Through Saturday, November 23, 2019

November 24, 2019 1:34 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 25 16 31 47
Connor McDavid, EDM 25 18 28 46
Brad Marchand, BOS 23 16 23 39
David Pastrnak, BOS 23 20 16 36
John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33
Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30
Patrick Kane, CHI 23 11 19 30
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 23 10 20 30
Elias Pettersson, VAN 24 10 19 29
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 23 7 22 29
Artemi Panarin, NYR 21 12 15 27
Jack Eichel, BUF 22 13 13 26
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 23 11 15 26
3 tied with 25 pts.

