Through Saturday, November 23, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 25 16 31 47 Connor McDavid, EDM 25 18 28 46 Brad Marchand, BOS 23 16 23 39 David Pastrnak, BOS 23 20 16 36 John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33 Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30 Patrick Kane, CHI 23 11 19 30 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 23 10 20 30 Elias Pettersson, VAN 24 10 19 29 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 23 7 22 29 Artemi Panarin, NYR 21 12 15 27 Jack Eichel, BUF 22 13 13 26 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 23 11 15 26 3 tied with 25 pts.

