Through Saturday, November 9, 2019

GP G A PTS David Pastrnak, BOS 16 15 15 30 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 18 14 16 30 Brad Marchand, BOS 16 10 18 28 John Carlson, WAS 18 8 20 28 Connor McDavid, EDM 18 8 19 27 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 18 13 9 22 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 17 9 13 22 Auston Matthews, TOR 18 13 8 21 Elias Pettersson, VAN 17 6 15 21 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 16 9 11 20 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 16 4 16 20 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 20 10 9 19 Jack Eichel, BUF 17 8 11 19 Ryan O’Reilly, STL 18 5 14 19 6 tied with 18 pts.

