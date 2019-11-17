Through Sunday, November 17, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|22
|16
|27
|43
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|22
|14
|26
|40
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|20
|17
|15
|32
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|20
|13
|19
|32
|John Carlson, WAS
|22
|8
|24
|32
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|20
|13
|16
|29
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|22
|14
|13
|27
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|20
|9
|18
|27
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|20
|11
|15
|26
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|21
|8
|17
|25
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|20
|6
|19
|25
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|22
|14
|10
|24
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|20
|13
|11
|24
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|18
|9
|14
|23
|William Karlsson, VEG
|22
|8
|15
|23
|4 tied with 22 pts.
