Through Sunday, November 24, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|26
|16
|32
|48
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|26
|18
|29
|47
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|23
|16
|23
|39
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|23
|20
|16
|36
|John Carlson, WAS
|25
|8
|28
|36
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|23
|14
|19
|33
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|25
|16
|14
|30
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|23
|11
|19
|30
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|24
|10
|20
|30
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|23
|14
|15
|29
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|24
|10
|19
|29
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|24
|7
|22
|29
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|21
|12
|15
|27
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|24
|11
|16
|27
|Teuvo Teravainen, CAR
|24
|7
|19
|26
|3 tied with 25 pts.
