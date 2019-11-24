Listen Live Sports

Through Sunday, November 24, 2019

November 24, 2019 11:41 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 26 16 32 48
Connor McDavid, EDM 26 18 29 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 23 16 23 39
David Pastrnak, BOS 23 20 16 36
John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33
Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30
Patrick Kane, CHI 23 11 19 30
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 24 10 20 30
Jack Eichel, BUF 23 14 15 29
Elias Pettersson, VAN 24 10 19 29
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 24 7 22 29
Artemi Panarin, NYR 21 12 15 27
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 24 11 16 27
Teuvo Teravainen, CAR 24 7 19 26
3 tied with 25 pts.

