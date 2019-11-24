Through Sunday, November 24, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 26 16 32 48 Connor McDavid, EDM 26 18 29 47 Brad Marchand, BOS 23 16 23 39 David Pastrnak, BOS 23 20 16 36 John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33 Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30 Patrick Kane, CHI 23 11 19 30 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 24 10 20 30 Jack Eichel, BUF 23 14 15 29 Elias Pettersson, VAN 24 10 19 29 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 24 7 22 29 Artemi Panarin, NYR 21 12 15 27 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 24 11 16 27 Teuvo Teravainen, CAR 24 7 19 26 3 tied with 25 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.