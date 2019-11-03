Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Sunday, November 3, 2019

November 3, 2019 11:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 13 13 14 27
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 15 13 13 26
Brad Marchand, BOS 13 8 15 23
John Carlson, WAS 16 7 16 23
Connor McDavid, EDM 15 6 17 23
Elias Pettersson, VAN 14 6 14 20
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 16 11 8 19
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 14 9 9 18
Mark Stone, VEG 15 8 10 18
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 14 8 10 18
Jack Eichel, BUF 15 7 10 17
Sidney Crosby, PIT 14 5 12 17
Mitchell Marner, TOR 15 4 13 17
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 14 2 15 17
4 tied with 16 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

Barack Obama elected as America’s first black president