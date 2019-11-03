Through Sunday, November 3, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|13
|13
|14
|27
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|15
|13
|13
|26
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|13
|8
|15
|23
|John Carlson, WAS
|16
|7
|16
|23
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|15
|6
|17
|23
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|14
|6
|14
|20
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|16
|11
|8
|19
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|14
|9
|9
|18
|Mark Stone, VEG
|15
|8
|10
|18
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|14
|8
|10
|18
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|15
|7
|10
|17
|Sidney Crosby, PIT
|14
|5
|12
|17
|Mitchell Marner, TOR
|15
|4
|13
|17
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|14
|2
|15
|17
|4 tied with 16 pts.
