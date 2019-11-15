Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Thursday, November 14, 2019

November 15, 2019 1:45 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 21 15 26 41
Connor McDavid, EDM 21 14 23 37
David Pastrnak, BOS 18 16 15 31
Brad Marchand, BOS 18 11 19 30
John Carlson, WAS 20 8 22 30
Auston Matthews, TOR 20 13 13 26
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 19 11 15 26
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 19 6 19 25
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 19 9 15 24
Elias Pettersson, VAN 20 8 16 24
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 20 13 10 23
Patrick Kane, CHI 18 9 14 23
6 tied with 21 pts.

