Through Tuesday, November 12, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|20
|15
|21
|36
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|18
|16
|15
|31
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|20
|11
|20
|31
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|18
|11
|19
|30
|John Carlson, WAS
|19
|8
|21
|29
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|18
|11
|15
|26
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|19
|13
|12
|25
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|18
|9
|15
|24
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|18
|5
|19
|24
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|19
|13
|10
|23
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|19
|8
|15
|23
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|17
|8
|12
|20
|10 tied with 19 pts.
