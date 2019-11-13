Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, November 12, 2019

November 13, 2019 2:06 am
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 20 15 21 36
David Pastrnak, BOS 18 16 15 31
Connor McDavid, EDM 20 11 20 31
Brad Marchand, BOS 18 11 19 30
John Carlson, WAS 19 8 21 29
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 18 11 15 26
Auston Matthews, TOR 19 13 12 25
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 18 9 15 24
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 18 5 19 24
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 19 13 10 23
Elias Pettersson, VAN 19 8 15 23
Patrick Kane, CHI 17 8 12 20
10 tied with 19 pts.

