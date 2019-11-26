Through Tuesday, November 26, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 26 16 32 48 Connor McDavid, EDM 26 18 29 47 Brad Marchand, BOS 24 17 25 42 David Pastrnak, BOS 24 23 16 39 John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33 Patrick Kane, CHI 24 12 19 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30 Jack Eichel, BUF 24 14 16 30 Artemi Panarin, NYR 22 12 18 30 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 24 10 20 30 Elias Pettersson, VAN 25 10 19 29 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 24 7 22 29 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 24 11 16 27 2 tied with 26 pts.

