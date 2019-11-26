Listen Live Sports

Through Tuesday, November 26, 2019

November 26, 2019 11:12 pm
 
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 26 16 32 48
Connor McDavid, EDM 26 18 29 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 24 17 25 42
David Pastrnak, BOS 24 23 16 39
John Carlson, WAS 25 8 28 36
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 23 14 19 33
Patrick Kane, CHI 24 12 19 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 25 16 14 30
Jack Eichel, BUF 24 14 16 30
Artemi Panarin, NYR 22 12 18 30
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 24 10 20 30
Elias Pettersson, VAN 25 10 19 29
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 24 7 22 29
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 24 11 16 27
2 tied with 26 pts.

