Through Tuesday, November 5, 2019

|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|15
|15
|15
|30
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|15
|10
|18
|28
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|16
|13
|14
|27
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|16
|7
|17
|24
|John Carlson, WAS
|16
|7
|16
|23
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|15
|6
|14
|20
|Alex Ovechkin, WAS
|16
|11
|8
|19
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|16
|12
|6
|18
|Matthew Tkachuk, CGY
|18
|9
|9
|18
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|14
|9
|9
|18
|Mark Stone, VEG
|16
|8
|10
|18
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|15
|8
|10
|18
|4 tied with 17 pts.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.