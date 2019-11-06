Through Tuesday, November 5, 2019

GP G A PTS David Pastrnak, BOS 15 15 15 30 Brad Marchand, BOS 15 10 18 28 Leon Draisaitl, EDM 16 13 14 27 Connor McDavid, EDM 16 7 17 24 John Carlson, WAS 16 7 16 23 Elias Pettersson, VAN 15 6 14 20 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 16 11 8 19 Auston Matthews, TOR 16 12 6 18 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 18 9 9 18 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 14 9 9 18 Mark Stone, VEG 16 8 10 18 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 15 8 10 18 4 tied with 17 pts.

