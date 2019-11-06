Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Through Tuesday, November 5, 2019

November 6, 2019 1:36 am
 
GP G A PTS
David Pastrnak, BOS 15 15 15 30
Brad Marchand, BOS 15 10 18 28
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 16 13 14 27
Connor McDavid, EDM 16 7 17 24
John Carlson, WAS 16 7 16 23
Elias Pettersson, VAN 15 6 14 20
Alex Ovechkin, WAS 16 11 8 19
Auston Matthews, TOR 16 12 6 18
Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 18 9 9 18
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 14 9 9 18
Mark Stone, VEG 16 8 10 18
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 15 8 10 18
4 tied with 17 pts.

