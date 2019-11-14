Through Wednesday, November 13, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 20 15 21 36 David Pastrnak, BOS 18 16 15 31 Connor McDavid, EDM 20 11 20 31 Brad Marchand, BOS 18 11 19 30 John Carlson, WAS 20 8 22 30 Auston Matthews, TOR 20 13 13 26 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 18 11 15 26 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 18 9 15 24 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 18 5 19 24 Alex Ovechkin, WAS 20 13 10 23 Patrick Kane, CHI 18 9 14 23 Elias Pettersson, VAN 19 8 15 23 Matthew Tkachuk, CGY 21 10 10 20 9 tied with 19 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.