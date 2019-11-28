Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Through Wednesday, November 27, 2019

November 28, 2019 1:42 am
 
< a min read
      
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 27 16 32 48
Connor McDavid, EDM 27 18 29 47
Brad Marchand, BOS 25 18 25 43
David Pastrnak, BOS 25 23 16 39
John Carlson, WAS 26 8 28 36
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 24 15 20 35
Artemi Panarin, NYR 23 12 20 32
Jack Eichel, BUF 25 14 17 31
Patrick Kane, CHI 24 12 19 31
Elias Pettersson, VAN 26 11 20 31
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 25 10 21 31
Auston Matthews, TOR 26 16 14 30
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 25 7 23 30
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 25 11 17 28
Anze Kopitar, LA 25 10 17 27
4 tied with 26 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders