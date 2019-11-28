Through Wednesday, November 27, 2019

GP G A PTS Leon Draisaitl, EDM 27 16 32 48 Connor McDavid, EDM 27 18 29 47 Brad Marchand, BOS 25 18 25 43 David Pastrnak, BOS 25 23 16 39 John Carlson, WAS 26 8 28 36 Nathan MacKinnon, COL 24 15 20 35 Artemi Panarin, NYR 23 12 20 32 Jack Eichel, BUF 25 14 17 31 Patrick Kane, CHI 24 12 19 31 Elias Pettersson, VAN 26 11 20 31 Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 25 10 21 31 Auston Matthews, TOR 26 16 14 30 Aleksander Barkov, FLA 25 7 23 30 Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 25 11 17 28 Anze Kopitar, LA 25 10 17 27 4 tied with 26 pts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.