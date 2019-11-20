Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Lakers, Box

November 20, 2019 1:07 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (107)

Ferguson 1-7 0-0 3, Gallinari 7-11 9-11 25, Adams 1-3 0-0 2, Paul 1-7 2-2 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-16 4-4 16, Bazley 1-1 0-0 2, Nader 1-2 2-2 5, Noel 7-11 1-2 15, Schroder 12-20 4-4 31, Burton 2-2 0-0 4. Totals 38-80 22-25 107.

L.A. LAKERS (112)

James 10-21 3-5 25, Davis 13-24 5-6 34, McGee 3-5 2-4 8, Caldwell-Pope 5-9 0-0 13, Green 2-3 0-0 5, Kuzma 2-4 0-0 5, Howard 1-2 1-2 3, Cook 1-5 0-0 3, Rondo 3-10 1-2 8, Caruso 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 43-89 12-19 112.

Oklahoma City 28 25 34 20—107
L.A. Lakers 33 30 30 19—112

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 9-28 (Schroder 3-7, Gallinari 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-6, Nader 1-2, Ferguson 1-6, Paul 0-2), L.A. Lakers 14-31 (Caldwell-Pope 3-4, Davis 3-5, Caruso 2-4, James 2-5, Green 1-2, Kuzma 1-3, Cook 1-4, Rondo 1-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 39 (Noel 8), L.A. Lakers 46 (James 11). Assists_Oklahoma City 22 (Paul 10), L.A. Lakers 29 (James, Rondo 10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 22, L.A. Lakers 20. Technicals_Schroder. A_18,997 (18,997).

