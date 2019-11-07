Listen Live Sports

Thunder-Spurs, Box

November 7, 2019 10:53 pm
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (112)

Ferguson 2-5 1-1 6, Gallinari 7-10 8-9 27, Adams 5-6 0-4 10, Paul 7-14 3-4 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-18 3-3 21, Bazley 0-4 0-0 0, Muscala 0-0 0-0 0, Noel 3-3 1-1 7, Schroder 4-11 2-2 11, Diallo 5-9 0-0 11. Totals 42-80 18-24 112.

SAN ANTONIO (121)

DeRozan 7-13 2-2 16, Aldridge 19-23 1-2 39, Lyles 3-5 0-0 8, Murray 7-12 3-3 17, Forbes 5-10 0-0 14, Carroll 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 2-4 2-2 6, Metu 0-0 0-0 0, Poeltl 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 4-8 0-0 10, White 3-6 2-2 8, Walker IV 0-0 0-0 0, Belinelli 1-10 0-0 3. Totals 51-94 10-11 121.

Oklahoma City 30 27 27 28—112
San Antonio 33 23 36 29—121

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 10-21 (Gallinari 5-6, Paul 2-4, Diallo 1-1, Ferguson 1-2, Schroder 1-3, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Bazley 0-4), San Antonio 9-20 (Forbes 4-7, Lyles 2-2, Mills 2-3, Belinelli 1-5, Aldridge 0-1, White 0-1, Gay 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 31 (Noel 6), San Antonio 47 (Murray 8). Assists_Oklahoma City 26 (Schroder 9), San Antonio 32 (Murray 10). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 14, San Antonio 21. A_18,354 (18,581).

