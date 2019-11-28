Thunder-Trail Blazers, Box

OKLAHOMA CITY (119)

Ferguson 2-7 3-4 9, Gallinari 5-13 1-2 14, Adams 4-7 0-0 8, Paul 6-12 4-4 16, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-10 3-5 11, Bazley 1-3 1-2 4, Nader 7-9 6-6 23, Muscala 1-2 2-2 5, Noel 3-5 2-2 8, Patton 1-1 0-0 2, Schroder 3-9 3-5 10, Hall 0-3 3-4 3, Burton 2-7 2-2 6. Totals 39-88 30-38 119.

PORTLAND (136)

Hood 5-6 0-0 14, Anthony 9-11 1-1 19, Whiteside 8-13 5-5 21, Lillard 7-15 8-8 27, McCollum 8-16 2-2 22, Little 1-2 0-0 2, Hoard 0-1 0-0 0, Hezonja 1-2 2-2 4, Tolliver 1-4 0-0 2, Labissiere 2-3 0-0 4, Brown 1-2 2-2 4, Simons 6-14 1-1 14, Bazemore 0-5 3-3 3. Totals 49-94 24-24 136.

Oklahoma City 26 24 27 42—119 Portland 42 21 41 32—136

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-35 (Nader 3-4, Gallinari 3-7, Ferguson 2-6, Muscala 1-1, Bazley 1-2, Schroder 1-4, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Hall 0-2, Burton 0-3, Paul 0-4), Portland 14-30 (Lillard 5-9, Hood 4-4, McCollum 4-7, Simons 1-4, Little 0-1, Bazemore 0-1, Anthony 0-1, Tolliver 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 38 (Adams, Burton 6), Portland 54 (Whiteside 16). Assists_Oklahoma City 19 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul 5), Portland 23 (Lillard 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 21, Portland 32. Technicals_Portland coach Trail Blazers (Defensive three second). A_19,870 (19,393).

