Thunder-Warriors, Box

November 26, 2019 12:53 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (100)

Gallinari 5-12 2-2 15, Ferguson 3-7 0-0 6, Adams 4-6 2-4 10, Paul 7-15 2-2 20, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-12 2-2 12, Bazley 1-4 0-0 2, Nader 1-3 0-0 2, Noel 4-6 1-1 9, Schroder 9-17 0-0 22, Burton 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 40-85 9-11 100.

GOLDEN STATE (97)

Robinson III 9-14 4-5 25, Paschall 6-9 1-1 13, Cauley-Stein 2-7 0-0 4, Bowman 9-17 4-4 24, Burks 3-17 0-0 7, Spellman 3-7 0-0 7, Chriss 2-5 2-2 6, Poole 3-13 3-4 11. Totals 37-89 14-16 97.

Oklahoma City 25 28 21 26—100
Golden State 28 31 24 14— 97

3-Point Goals_Oklahoma City 11-33 (Paul 4-8, Schroder 4-9, Gallinari 3-8, Bazley 0-1, Burton 0-2, Nader 0-2, Ferguson 0-3), Golden State 9-20 (Robinson III 3-4, Bowman 2-3, Poole 2-5, Spellman 1-3, Burks 1-4, Chriss 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oklahoma City 43 (Adams 10), Golden State 41 (Paschall 10). Assists_Oklahoma City 26 (Gallinari 6), Golden State 27 (Chriss 7). Total Fouls_Oklahoma City 16, Golden State 17. A_18,064 (18,064).

