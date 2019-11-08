Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Basketball

November 8, 2019 12:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

EAST

Marshall 67, Robert Morris 60

Rutgers 73, Bryant 71

Winthrop 67, Hartford 57

Advertisement

SOUTH

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Appalachian St. 83, Ferrum 56

Clemson 79, Presbyterian 45

Morehead St. 92, Spalding 44

North Florida 89, Florida National 81

Samford 68, Kentucky Wesleyan 42

UAB 76, Troy 75

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

MIDWEST

Drake 86, Kennesaw St. 55

N. Dakota St. 93, Mayville St. 53

North Dakota 86, Crown (Minn.) 61

Omaha 72, Midland 53

Purdue Fort Wayne 91, Manchester 80

S. Dakota St. 86, Peru St. 58

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 71, Hendrix 51

TCU 83, Southwestern (Texas) 62

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 89, Air Force 79

UC Davis 109, William Jessup 63

Washington St. 85, Seattle 54

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'