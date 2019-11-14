Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s College Basketball

November 14, 2019 10:45 pm
 
EAST

Harvard 59, Siena 56

Penn St. 81, Georgetown 66

SOUTH

ETSU 61, Winthrop 58

Florida 66, Towson 60

Longwood 86, St. Francis Brooklyn 77

Mississippi St. 62, Louisiana-Monroe 45

Morehead St. 77, Presbyterian 55

Norfolk St. 113, Apprentice 54

North Florida 66, Southern Miss. 63

Richmond 93, Vanderbilt 92, OT

MIDWEST

Cincinnati 85, Alabama A&M 53

E. Michigan 72, Michigan-Dearborn 59

Evansville 89, Indiana-Kokomo 71

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 71, VMI 56

UALR 77, SW Baptist 59

FAR WEST

Arizona 87, San Jose St. 39

UC Davis 65, Idaho 64

