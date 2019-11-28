Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s College Basketball

November 28, 2019 6:30 pm
 
< a min read
      

EAST

Memphis 83, NC State 78

SOUTH

Gonzaga 73, Oregon 72, OT

Advertisement

Harvard 62, Texas A&M 51

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Maryland 76, Temple 69

Michigan 73, North Carolina 64

Southern Cal 54, Fairfield 47

Texas-Arlington 77, Elon 67

MIDWEST

No scores reported from the MIDWEST.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's Morning Federal Report for the latest federal workforce news.

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Long Beach St. 66, Providence 65

Tennessee St. 82, Cal Poly 72

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
12|3 BOLD GOV: Ideas in Tech, Workforce and...
12|3 2019 PSC Development Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nearly 5K turkeys feed troops overseas for Thanksgiving

Today in History

1943: FDR attends Tehran Conference with UK, USSR leaders