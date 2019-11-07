Thursday’s Sports Transactions

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced Jared Crane has joined the leadership team. Named Reid Ryan executive adviser, business relations.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Pete Woodworth to pitching coach, Carson Vitale major league field coordinator and Jarret DeHart assistant hitting coach. Named Paul Davis chief pitching strategist.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced 2B Devon Travis declined an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected free agency.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
NBA — Fined the Los angeles Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Kawhi Leonard’s health status.”
ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Allen Crabbe from College Park (NBAGL).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris will switch to defensive secondary coach.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Released G Ben Braden from the practice squad.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Quentin Poling from the practice squad. Placed DE Arden Key on reserve/injured list.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Derrius Guice from the IR.
EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated DBs Arjen Colquhoun and Forrest Hightower from the injured list.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Royce LaFrance, LB Mason Moe, RB Joshua Caldwell and DB Raekwon Williams to futures contracts.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed MF Allan Cruz to a multi-year contract extension using targeted allocation money.
NIAGARA — Removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.
ST. PETER’S — Announced men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway was suspended four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.
SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Bohn athletic director.
