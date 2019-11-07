Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 7, 2019 6:58 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
BASEBALL
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Announced Jared Crane has joined the leadership team. Named Reid Ryan executive adviser, business relations.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Promoted Pete Woodworth to pitching coach, Carson Vitale major league field coordinator and Jarret DeHart assistant hitting coach. Named Paul Davis chief pitching strategist.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Announced 2B Devon Travis declined an outright assignment to Buffalo (IL) and elected free agency.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined the Los angeles Clippers $50,000 for statements, including by head coach Doc Rivers, that were inconsistent with Kawhi Leonard’s health status.”

Advertisement

ATLANTA HAWKS — Recalled G-F Allen Crabbe from College Park (NBAGL).

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Announced assistant head coach/wide receivers coach Raheem Morris will switch to defensive secondary coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed LB Tim Williams to the practice squad. Released G Ben Braden from the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed LB Quentin Poling from the practice squad. Placed DE Arden Key on reserve/injured list.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Activated RB Derrius Guice from the IR.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Activated DBs Arjen Colquhoun and Forrest Hightower from the injured list.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed DE Royce LaFrance, LB Mason Moe, RB Joshua Caldwell and DB Raekwon Williams to futures contracts.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned D Joe Hicketts to Grand Rapids (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed MF Allan Cruz to a multi-year contract extension using targeted allocation money.

COLLEGE

NIAGARA — Removed the interim tag and named Greg Paulus men’s basketball coach.

ST. PETER’S — Announced men’s basketball coach Shaheen Holloway was suspended four games for an NCAA violation while working at Seton Hall.

SOUTHERN CAL — Named Mike Bohn athletic director.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'