Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 14, 2019 4:58 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Will Smith to a three-year contract.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR. Waived WR Antonio Callaway.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed C John Keenoy and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READNG ROYALS — Recalled F Matthew Gaudreau from Stockton (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Executed the contract options for Ds Logan Gdula and Hassan Ndam. Declined the contract option for D Forrest Lasso. Declined the loan purchase option for M Derrick Etienne Jr.

MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Thierry Henry coach.

SOFTBALL

US National Team – Named Laura Berg, Howard Dobson, Tairia Flowers and Heather Tarr assistant coaches.

USL Championship

SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Named Landon Donovan executive vice president of soccer operations and manager.

United Soccer League

USL — Announced the Southern Soccer Academy will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.

COLLEGE

TEXAS A&M — Suspended men’s basketball G TJ Starks indefinitely for violation of team rules.

