Thursday’s Sports Transactions

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Announced 1B José Abreu accepted qualifying offer of a one-year contract.
MINNESOTA TWINS — Announced RHP Jake Odorizzi accepted qualifying offer of a one-year contract.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Matt Blake pitching coach.
ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed LHP Will Smith to a three-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated OL Drew Forbes from IR. Waived WR Antonio Callaway.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed OT Aviante Collins from the practice squad. Placed C Brett Jones on IR. Signed C John Keenoy and WR Davion Davis to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled D Joe Hicketts from Grand Rapids (AHL).
READNG ROYALS — Recalled F Matthew Gaudreau from Stockton (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Executed the contract options for Ds Logan Gdula and Hassan Ndam. Declined the contract option for D Forrest Lasso. Declined the loan purchase option for M Derrick Etienne Jr.
MONTREAL IMPACT — Named Thierry Henry coach.
US National Team – Named Laura Berg, Howard Dobson, Tairia Flowers and Heather Tarr assistant coaches.
SAN DIEGO LOYAL — Named Landon Donovan executive vice president of soccer operations and manager.
USL — Announced the Southern Soccer Academy will join USL League Two for the 2020 season.
TEXAS A&M — Suspended men’s basketball G TJ Starks indefinitely for violation of team rules.
