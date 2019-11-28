Listen Live Sports

Thursday’s Sports Transactions

November 28, 2019 3:01 pm
 
BASEBALL
American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned LHP Brian Johnson outright to Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned C Nick Dini and RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Conner Greene outright to Omaha (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Williams Jerez and RHPs Luis Escobar and Montana DuRapau outright to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).

