Thursday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Assigned LHP Brian Johnson outright to Pawtucket (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Assigned C Nick Dini and RHPs Arnaldo Hernandez and Conner Greene outright to Omaha (PCL).

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Assigned LHP Williams Jerez and RHPs Luis Escobar and Montana DuRapau outright to Indianapolis (IL).

FOOTBALL National Football League

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB KeiVarae Russell to the practice squad.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Waived C Erik Magnuson.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed FB Peter Cender, DL Jake Ceresna and WRs Bryce Bobo and Diego Viamontes.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled G Calvin Pickard from Grand Rapids (AHL).

American Hockey League

GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Recalled G Pat Nagle from Toledo (ECHL).

