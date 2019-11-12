Listen Live Sports

Tigers announce several staff changes in organization

November 12, 2019 6:07 pm
 
DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers have hired former Los Angeles Angels bench coach Josh Paul as a quality control coach.

The Tigers announced over 20 hires, promotions and staff changes Tuesday. Among the most significant are that Lance Parrish will serve as a special assistant to general manager Al Avila, and Kenny Graham has been hired as director of player development. Graham was minor league hitting coordinator for the Milwaukee Brewers.

Dave Owen, previously the director of player development, will now be the Tigers’ minor league field coordinator.

Brayan Peña will be the manager at Class A West Michigan after managing Class A Connecticut last season.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

