The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Timberwolves-Grizzlies, Box

November 6, 2019 10:33 pm
 
MINNESOTA (121)

Okogie 3-4 0-0 7, Covington 5-11 0-0 13, Towns 8-19 6-6 25, Culver 5-13 3-6 15, Wiggins 11-21 5-8 30, Layman 3-7 2-2 9, Vonleh 1-3 3-4 5, Dieng 1-2 0-0 2, McLaughlin 2-7 0-0 5, Nowell 0-0 0-0 0, Graham 4-9 0-0 10. Totals 43-96 19-26 121.

MEMPHIS (137)

Crowder 6-8 2-4 18, Jackson Jr. 0-5 0-0 0, Valanciunas 5-9 0-0 10, Morant 9-19 8-10 26, Brooks 9-16 8-8 31, Hill 3-4 0-0 7, Caboclo 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 3-4 1-2 7, Clarke 7-7 4-4 18, Jones 3-6 2-2 8, Guduric 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 50-88 25-30 137.

Minnesota 26 38 32 25—121
Memphis 37 35 29 36—137

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 16-45 (Wiggins 3-8, Covington 3-8, Towns 3-11, Graham 2-3, Culver 2-5, Okogie 1-1, Layman 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, Vonleh 0-1, Dieng 0-1), Memphis 12-23 (Brooks 5-7, Crowder 4-6, Guduric 1-1, Hill 1-2, Caboclo 1-4, Jones 0-1, Jackson Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Minnesota 36 (Towns 13), Memphis 49 (Valanciunas 14). Assists_Minnesota 29 (Culver 7), Memphis 34 (Jones 5). Total Fouls_Minnesota 22, Memphis 22. A_13,503 (18,119).

