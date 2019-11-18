Listen Live Sports

Timberwolves-Jazz, Box

November 18, 2019 11:57 pm
 
MINNESOTA (112)

Layman 3-6 0-1 6, Covington 5-10 3-3 15, Towns 11-23 0-0 29, Teague 7-18 6-7 21, Graham 0-4 0-0 0, Martin 6-7 0-0 14, Bates-Diop 1-2 1-1 3, Dieng 3-7 2-2 8, Culver 2-7 0-0 5, Okogie 3-5 4-5 11. Totals 41-89 16-19 112.

UTAH (102)

Bogdanovic 7-17 1-1 18, O’Neale 3-5 0-0 7, Gobert 5-8 6-7 16, Conley 6-15 2-3 15, Mitchell 5-23 5-7 17, Ingles 4-12 1-2 12, Green 2-8 5-6 11, Exum 1-4 0-0 2, Mudiay 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 35-96 20-26 102.

Minnesota 36 23 17 36—112
Utah 32 24 22 24—102

3-Point Goals_Minnesota 14-38 (Towns 7-15, Martin 2-3, Covington 2-5, Teague 1-2, Okogie 1-3, Culver 1-4, Dieng 0-1, Layman 0-2, Graham 0-3), Utah 12-31 (Bogdanovic 3-7, Ingles 3-7, Green 2-4, Mitchell 2-6, O’Neale 1-2, Conley 1-4, Mudiay 0-1). Fouled Out_Bogdanovic, Graham. Rebounds_Minnesota 51 (Towns 13), Utah 53 (Gobert 14). Assists_Minnesota 22 (Teague 11), Utah 20 (Conley 6). Total Fouls_Minnesota 25, Utah 23. Technicals_Gobert. A_18,306 (18,306).

